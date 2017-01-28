If you're searching for ways to keep the energy going after last weekend's record-breaking Women's March, we've got you covered. RYOT's taking us to the front lines of the movement's future, in virtual reality, to strategize with reproductive and women's rights leaders about where we go from here. Featuring an interview with Boyhood star — and vocal advocate for equal pay — Patricia Arquette, this video showcases Terry O'Neill, president of the National Organization for Women, and Feminist Majority Foundation president Eleanor Smeal.
It also takes a look at the frustratingly drawn-out battle to pass the Equal Rights Amendment. First proposed in 1923, this Constitutional edict would establish the legal equality of all sexes; it has been unsuccessfully introduced in every Congress since 1982 (we know, it's insane). Watch the clip above to join the conversation, and don't miss our tips for continuing to transform your inspiration into action.
