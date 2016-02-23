When someone offers you an escape route from a stifling style rut (no strings attached), you don't ask questions. You simply take it and run. And, with a bit of help from the savvy crew at Parker, that's exactly what we're giving you this spring, for free.
Yep, we're handing out $2,000 to a lucky winner to shop the ultimate city-girl destination, Parker New York. With an inventory stacked with everyday wares, cocktail dresses, and beachy vacation pieces, consider it your one-stop shop for a spankin' new lineup for the season ahead. Enter the sweeps here, and take a peek at what we'd scoop up if we were to win, straight ahead. Hey — a little window shopping never hurt anyone.
Yep, we're handing out $2,000 to a lucky winner to shop the ultimate city-girl destination, Parker New York. With an inventory stacked with everyday wares, cocktail dresses, and beachy vacation pieces, consider it your one-stop shop for a spankin' new lineup for the season ahead. Enter the sweeps here, and take a peek at what we'd scoop up if we were to win, straight ahead. Hey — a little window shopping never hurt anyone.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 3/15/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.