Desperate for a new dark comedy full of badass women who have absolutely no time for mediocre men? Look no further than CBS All Access’ new show, Why Women Kill.
The show, which comes from Marc Cherry (who knows a thing or two about complex female characters), stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste and spans three decades — depicting the lives of three different women going through similar experiences with infidelity in their marriages in the '60s, '80s, and today.
While the show is full of dark dramedy camp as the characters plot to end their unhappy marriages, it also digs into how the expectations and treatment of women have changed (or not) over time.
Advertisement
Already in? Luckily, we’ve got the premiere episode available to stream — for free — just above. And be sure to catch the entire season, airing weekly on Thursdays, only on CBS All Access.