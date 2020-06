Always Thirsty? This May Be Why

That said, I mostly chug H20 because I know that drinking enough water is good for your joints, kidneys, skin, and general health — not necessarily because I'm always thirsty, as evidence by all the gadgets I use to remind me to actually drink. If you always feel parched, it can be a sign of a potential health problem and is a good reason to check in with a doctor. One of these culprits could be behind your urge to hit the Brita ‘round the clock.