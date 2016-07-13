How To Make Creamy White Bean & Rosemary Dip

Andrea Lynn
Creamy White Bean & Rosemary Dip July 13, 2016
This deliciously simple dip can be served with crackers, veggies, or even as a sandwich spread. Yield: Makes 1 1/2 cups
Ingredients
  • 1 (15.5-oz) can cannellini beans + 1 tbsp bean liquid
  • 1/2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1/2 tsp dried rosemary
  • 1/8 tsp each salt and ground black pepper
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
Recipe Instructions
  1. In the bowl of a food processor or blender, add 1 tablespoon liquid from the can of beans. Drain the remaining liquid from the can and discard.
  2. Add drained beans, lemon juice, rosemary, salt, pepper, and olive oil into the food processor or blender.
  3. Puree the mixture until smooth, about 1 minute. Taste, and adjust seasonings if needed. Transfer to a bowl and serve with crackers or vegetables.
