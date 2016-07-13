How To Make Creamy White Bean & Rosemary Dip

Creamy White Bean & Rosemary Dip July 13, 2016This deliciously simple dip can be served with crackers, veggies, or even as a sandwich spread. Yield: Makes 1 1/2 cups
Ingredients
- 1 (15.5-oz) can cannellini beans + 1 tbsp bean liquid
- 1/2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp dried rosemary
- 1/8 tsp each salt and ground black pepper
- 3 tbsp olive oil
Recipe Instructions
- In the bowl of a food processor or blender, add 1 tablespoon liquid from the can of beans. Drain the remaining liquid from the can and discard.
- Add drained beans, lemon juice, rosemary, salt, pepper, and olive oil into the food processor or blender.
- Puree the mixture until smooth, about 1 minute. Taste, and adjust seasonings if needed. Transfer to a bowl and serve with crackers or vegetables.
