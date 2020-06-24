Everything You Need For A Splash-Free Outdoor Pee This Summer

Yesterday, Vice health reporter Hannah Smothers asked a question that’s been on everyone’s mind since outdoor-only socializing became the new normal: Where will we pee this summer? With quarantine restrictions lifting and many bars and restaurants setting up outdoor seating and booze to-go, we’ve plenty to fill our bladders with, but nowhere to empty them. And it’s not just an issue for bar-hopping city-dwellers — those of us who are headed to the beach or the woods for some good, clean socially distant fun will also find themselves without a place to tinkle. What’s a gal to do?
A Twitter thread has naturally erupted surrounding this question, with enterprising urinators suggesting everything from Depends to a good, old-fashioned cup. We even asked Hannah herself, who claimed to be a “low-fi pee-er” who’s comfortable letting it flow without any excess accouterments. “Growing up in Texas,” she told us, meant “lots of long road trips and camping trips, and lots of peeing outside.” (Her best advice? “Try not to pee on your shoes.”) If you do want to equip yourself for the inevitable, read on for some more suggestions — and purchases — that will make that tinkle al fresco a little less sprinkle-y this summer.
