The Best Places To Buy Succulents Online So You Can Spruce Up Your Space IRL

Succulents hold a special place in the hearts of plant lovers . Laid back, low-maintenance, and able to hang in all sorts of different situations, succulents are the cool girls of the plant kingdom. Even if you can't keep most plants alive, succulents surely won't give you a hard time. Plus, they're easy on the eyes. For all these reasons, succulents are extremely popular , but unlike the elusive cool girl, that doesn't mean they're difficult to find.