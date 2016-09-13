The Reason You Should Be A Conscious Consumer

How many times have you bought something, only to have it end up being completely worthless? Face it: a lot of the crap we buy isn't because we need it — it's because we want it. Consumer culture has conditioned us to keep purchasing the newest, shiniest, prettiest thing. This cycle of buying and purging puts a lot of pressure on our landfills.
Before you buy the thing you just need to have, ask yourself if it's worth it. In this episode of Soapboxing, Jacki and Brennan sift through the garbage our consumerist culture creates to uncover the story of trash.
