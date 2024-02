With temperatures going from a mild 58 degrees Fahrenheit to a snowstorm-induced 25 in the span of six days, dressing for New York Fashion Week this season was a challenge. But as pros, with seasons and seasons of FW experience and street style know-how under their belts, Refinery29’s fashion editors were unfazed by the changing weather patterns, whipping out some of 2024’s biggest fashion trends , including the color red and tailored suiting, as well as hot accessories like ballet flats and oversized clutches , snow or shine. From day one that saw editors ditching their bulky winter jackets to one that required pulling out a ski puffer, ahead, what the R29 team wore to New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 runway shows.