With temperatures going from a mild 58 degrees Fahrenheit to a snowstorm-induced 25 in the span of six days, dressing for New York Fashion Week this season was a challenge. But as pros, with seasons and seasons of FW experience and street style know-how under their belts, Refinery29’s fashion editors were unfazed by the changing weather patterns, whipping out some of 2024’s biggest fashion trends, including the color red and tailored suiting, as well as hot accessories like ballet flats and oversized clutches, snow or shine. From day one that saw editors ditching their bulky winter jackets to one that required pulling out a ski puffer, ahead, what the R29 team wore to New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 runway shows.
New York Fall 2024 Outfit: Trench Coat & Ballet Flats
“Scarf coats continue to be a popular outerwear trend. For the first day of NYFW, I wore a COS trench with accessory-inspired detailing that I further adorned with a rosette applique that I got at Copenhagen Fashion Week. I’ve been hesitant to get back on the ballet flat train, due to memories of painful blisters and throbbing feet from no arch support, but this pair from Mansur Gavriel made me reconsider that stance — I wore them all day with zero pain or discomfort.” — Irina Grechko, Fashion Director
New York Fall 2024 Outfit: City Cowgirl Look
“It was a cosmic connection that Beyoncé announced her upcoming country album days after I wore this outfit. I’ve been really inspired by Lana del Rey’s cover of 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' since she dropped it late last year, and as a rural girl, I had to represent at New York Fashion Week. This fringe shirt by Rabot looks heavy but it’s really super soft, which balanced out the heavy denim skirt, which is by Belkys Studio. Instead of a coat, I wore a layered turtleneck underneath.” — Frances Solá Santiago, Fashion Writer
New York Fall 2024 Outfit: Maxi Denim Skirt
“While denim maxi skirts are back in the trend cycle, in my book, they never went away — and aren’t going away anytime soon! — thanks to the way they can elevate denim. For the warmest day of the week, I wore a white one — which you can also substitute for a pair of cream jeans if you prefer pants — with a classic blazer and button-down. To add a bit more interest to the look, consider wearing a colored turtleneck underneath the shirt and a pair of patterned black tights.” — IG
New York Fall 2024 Outfit: Maxi Dress & Long Coat
“This is the most comfortable outfit I have ever worn to New York Fashion Week. The soft fabric of this dress, which is by Ninety Percent, paired with the oversized coat allowed me to move freely on a super busy day. I added my trusty Saint Laurent tote bag, which is perfect for days when I have to carry my entire life in my handbag.” — FSS
New York Fall 2024 Outfit: Leather Jacket & Sneakers
“For the day of back-to-back shows and running around, I selected a comfort-first look that included chunky sneakers — from the Adidas x Bad Bunny collab — and slouchy flannel pants that felt more like sweatpants. To prevent the outfit from looking too casual, I finished it with a leather bomber with a fluffy collar, statement earrings, and an oversized clutch in trendy red.” — IG
New York Fall 2024 Outfit: Harness Coat
“New York Fashion Week gets exhausting by day three. So my strategy during the cold-weather season is to make the coat the outfit. This one from New York-based label Adeam is structured yet comfortable, while the maxi length makes me look inches taller. I chose to keep it simple with a black turtleneck and matching pants because the harness was really the star of the show here.” — FSS
New York Fall 2024 Outfit: Pantsuit
“After days of neutral outfits, I wanted to brighten things up. This pantsuit not only shines bright on a gloomy day it also doesn’t wrinkle, making it the perfect choice for a day involving constantly sitting down at shows and traveling from venue to venue. While the set doesn’t need any styling thanks to the bright color, I opted for a red sweater rather than a standard white shirt, and a Valentine’s Day-themed heart bag. For nighttime events, I switched out the loafers for red socks and heeled sandals, my favorite hack for wearing your summer shoes in the winter.” — IG
New York Fall 2024 Outfit: White Dress & Combat Boots
“Who sees a snowstorm forecast and still wears a white dress? Me. During my last day of New York Fashion Week, I decided to sport a maxi white dress, paired with a long navy coat and black combat boots because I needed an outfit that made me feel elegant on an otherwise miserable day. The dress did not make it home without a stain, but that’s what detergent is for.” — FSS
New York Fall 2024 Outfit: Statement Puffer
“During a day that was impacted by the snowstorm, I started planning my outfit by selecting warm outerwear first. To keep the focus on the printed ski jacket — yes, I wasn’t playing around in the weather — I opted for basics with interesting details to wear underneath: a shirt with a built-in tie and black pants with a tuxedo-inspired waistline.” — IG
New York Fall 2024 Outfit: Layers On Layers
“For the last day of New York Fashion Week — which was also the coldest! — I layered up. I started with a turtleneck, tights, and another denim maxi skirt before topping it off with a cashmere hoodie from Banana Republic’s menswear section and a Veronica Beard’s Dickey Jacket in denim and plaid, which has become my go-to for a layered look that doesn’t constrict my movement. I topped it off with a 3-in-1 jacket from Serena Williams’ collaboration with Nike.” — IG