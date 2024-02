The Best Things To Buy In February, According To A Market Expert

Have you ever bought something at full price, only for you to kick yourself after seeing it marked down a few days later? Or ever wished you could look into a crystal ball and see when that perfect pair of boots will be on sale? Well, we can't quite see into the future (yet) — but we have something pretty close: Access to people whose very jobs it is to analyze market trends and make very (very, very) good projections on when you can anticipate stuff to be marked down. To get the scoop, we chatted with Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com , on the smartest things to shop in February.