The Best Things To Buy In February, According To A Market Expert

However, as any savvy shopper (or anyone who has ever walked into a Duane Reade post-V-day) will know, you can always expect major (read: half off and above) markdowns after the holiday has passed. "The Valentine's Day hype is real, but the best time to buy, in my opinion, is definitely February 15," Ramhold says. "That's when heart-shaped candies and boxes of chocolates will see immediate markdowns of around 50% initially, so it's the perfect day to stock up. If you wait any longer, discounts may get better, but you also risk missing out on the really good items, so if you're hoping to stock up on Reese's Hearts, don't wait any longer than the 15th to do so." Wise words!