Maybe it's the high-pitched squeal of your radiator — which sounds a whole lot like a cry for help. Maybe it's the coat of dog hair upholstering your couch. Maybe it's your roommate's personality. All the same, by mid-February, you're likely experiencing some form of what we're coining: "indoor fatigue."
Regardless of your personal frustrations with your living space, you can only stare at the same four interior walls for so many hours before being home begins to feel a bit like self-imposed exile. And that brand of indoor ennui requires a touch more than a spring-cleaning spree to remedy.
So, what is the antidote? Well, we'd advise introducing some novelty. Bring in some new furniture, rearrange, swap out art. We're not talking about a full-on remodel, here — just a minor glow-up to help revive your space (and thus, your spirits). And with the right assortment, a few little accents can go a long way. That's why we're pulling together our absolute favorite pieces from AllModern's latest collection — from desks and credenzas, to planters and light pendants — none of which are too costly to deny you your well-deserved spring wardrobe update.
Whether you're planning to rearrange, redecorate, or merely sprinkle in some added zest, shop these vibrant pieces that are designed to breathe new life into your oh-so-drab living space before spring arrives. Then, consider vacuuming the couch.