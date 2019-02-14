Is Having A Secret Bank Account Financial Infidelity?

My husband and I are happily married and pretty open about our finances. Yet I was shocked to find out that he’d actually forgotten about one of his student loans and missed payments on it for a while. He didn’t mean to hide it from me, but his mistake has cost us big time — we are paying crazy-high interest rates for his debt and have to buy everything on my credit since his score is in the dumps. It came up most recently when we were trying to buy a house, and I couldn’t rely on his credit score or income to help us secure a mortgage!