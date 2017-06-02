Here's how the cards actually work: They're divided into seven distinct groups, based on seven "empathic archetypes," or approaches to empathy, with seven cards in each group. Each card has a "provocation," or question, printed on it that reveals something about yourself or how you relate to others (questions range from "How do you balance being self-serving and selfless?" to "Who inspires a sense of adventure within you?"). Simply draw a card from the archetype you most identify with (the deck comes with a helpful guide to all seven of them) and try to answer that card's question as you see fit. Oh, and there are no "winners" and "losers" — you just draw cards for as long as you'd like.