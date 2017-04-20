Technically, claustrophobia is an excessive fear of closed spaces, Dr. Schneier says. It's a "situational phobia," so people with claustrophobia experience a variety of super fearful and anxious feelings when they're in closed spaces, he says. Most people with claustrophobia feel fine until they're triggered, and some people just experience more frequent triggers because they're exposed to them regularly (because they have to commute in traffic or ride an elevator everyday). "Typical thoughts are the fear that they will be trapped, that they will not be able to breathe, or that their anxiety will reach a level of panic that will cause them to lose control in some way," Dr. Schneier says. Usually, these thoughts manifest with physical symptoms, like having trouble breathing, feeling your heart pounding, getting hot or cold, or just sensing general nervousness. Maybe you've felt like this before, but does that mean that you have claustrophobia?