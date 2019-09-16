11:30 a.m. — After doing the dishes, I decide it's time to get our basil plants under control. For some reason I let N. convince me that we needed six basil plants. Spoiler alert: We do not. I also have some carrot tops that I want to use up, so I rip those up in the salad spinner and go out to pick enough basil to fill it up, and then rinse it all off to make pesto. Pine nuts are too expensive, so I use pepitas and sunflower seeds, Parmesan, garlic, and olive oil that I bought the other day. It takes some tweaking, but after picking more basil and adding extra salt, we decide it's perfect. I scoop it in a jar and put it in the freezer. This is the second time I've made pesto this summer, and I'm going to have to probably at least two more times. I'm not complaining because I LOVE pesto, but the ingredients are kind of expensive.