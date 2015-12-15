Some New Year's resolutions are easier to stick to than others. Giving up desserts? Well, that's tough, and completely unnecessary. Saving money on desserts? That's much more doable, especially if you consider investing $1 in a special Frosty Key Tag from Wendy's.
The catch (if you can call it that)? You have to make a purchase in order to score a free Jr. Frosty. Even with that caveat, however, it's a pretty nice deal, especially when you factor in that it's in effect until December 31, 2016. That means you can show up to the counter with a dollar and change, and come away with fries and a Frosty. It's basically the best news ever.
But it gets even better. All proceeds from the tags will be donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. The passes will be sold through the end of 2015, so dig out some change and get cracking. Remember, this isn't just an impulse buy for your sweet tooth. It's an investment.
The catch (if you can call it that)? You have to make a purchase in order to score a free Jr. Frosty. Even with that caveat, however, it's a pretty nice deal, especially when you factor in that it's in effect until December 31, 2016. That means you can show up to the counter with a dollar and change, and come away with fries and a Frosty. It's basically the best news ever.
But it gets even better. All proceeds from the tags will be donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. The passes will be sold through the end of 2015, so dig out some change and get cracking. Remember, this isn't just an impulse buy for your sweet tooth. It's an investment.
Advertisement