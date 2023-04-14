

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents expected all of their kids to go to college so this was ingrained in me from an early age. When I was growing up, we were part of a religion where people tend to marry young. My parents went against the norm by teaching me that I should get a degree first and not marry before the age of 25 so that I would have the chance to chase my ambitions. My parents paid for my undergraduate degree and I also took out minor student loans and have not given my parents the access to pay them off. I make enough to pay them myself and my parents have already helped so much.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents are good with money now but that wasn't the case when I was growing up. I overheard stressed conversations about not having enough. It wasn't until I was a teenager that they started earning the big bucks and I feel that I grew up more modestly than my younger siblings.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was as a cashier at a sports supply store when I was 16. My older sister worked there during the summers and got me the job. I was terrible at it, partly because I was so shy, but I learned how to speak to people and make sales. I used the money I earned for spending. I never received an allowance, though my parents would give us money to buy things. It was nice to be able to pay for things without having to ask them and potentially have a debate.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I did worry about money growing up. I would overhear the stressful conversations my parents had. I don't believe that they had a budget, which caused tension at times. They both grew up poor and tried hard to give us everything they could. I wish they'd set a budget and then involved us in it so that we could have learned fiscal responsibility.



Do you worry about money now?

I do worry about money now. I take after my mom and love to spend. As an adult, I've learned that this is partially due to poor impulse control with my ADHD. My attitude toward money in my early to mid-20s was "You're only young once." That was a mistake. I was $17,000 in credit card debt and only earning $37,000 a year. I didn't think it was a big deal until my boyfriend at the time found out and had a serious talk with me. It's taken years of budgeting and trial and error to get to where I am.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

During college, I always found jobs to cover part of my living costs. My parents would send whatever money I needed but I tried to wean myself off their help before I graduated from college. After that, I became responsible for myself. If I lost my source of income I have my partner to fall back on, and my parents would also step up. I have enough in my high-yield savings to cover four months of expenses, if not more, but we are saving up for a wedding next year and I am stressed about having enough so that I don't have to dip into my emergency fund.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Luckily, I have never inherited anything. The people who I would inherit income from are alive and well, and I hope they stay that way.

