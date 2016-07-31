When it comes to weight lifting, is it better to lift faster or lift heavier? Shape spoke with trainer Courtney Paul to get to the bottom of the age-old question.
Bored of the basic plank? You're not alone. These variations of the classic pose will break you out of your workout rut.
Don't worry about making it to the gym for these arm workouts — you can do all six of them from your living room.
Show your leggings and sports bras some love and follow these tips from Women's Health to keep your workout gear odor-free.
And we may have reached the end of the so-called "heat dome" here on the East Coast, but we still have a month left of summer. You're going to need these yogurt popsicle recipes to beat the heat.
