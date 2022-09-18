Your Horoscope This Week: September 18th to September 24th, 2022

The stars are bringing an emotional roller coaster our way this week. September 18th sees the second out of three oppositions between Mercury in Libra and Jupiter retrograde in Aries (the other time was September 2nd and the next time is October 12th). Mercury is retrograde this time around, making us more reflective and understanding of the past. That same day, the Virgo sun and Pluto retrograde in Capricorn give us a boost of confidence to defend ourselves in complicated matters.