The stars are bringing an emotional roller coaster our way this week. Sunday, 18th September sees the second out of three oppositions between Mercury in Libra and Jupiter retrograde in Aries (the other time was 2nd September and the next time is 12th October. Mercury is retrograde this time around, making us more reflective and understanding of the past. That same day, the Virgo sun and Pluto retrograde in Capricorn give us a boost of confidence to defend ourselves in complicated matters.
On the 20th, Venus in Virgo tenderly connects with Uranus retrograde in Taurus, bringing us autonomy in relationships. Then, two days later, the sun enters Libra and the autumn equinox occurs, letting balance and compromise take the lead in our lives. The following day, the sun and Mercury retrograde are cazimi (under the sun’s beams) when they align, making it the best day of the planetary backspin to make plans that you will follow through on completely.
Mercury retrograde re-enters Virgo, taking us back in time to August. Revisit the story that was going on then and see what the cosmos want you to re-examine. Then September 24th brings an opposition between Venus and Neptune retrograde in Pisces, which will weigh heavy on our hearts as illusions and deceptions are revealed — particularly the ones we tell to ourselves.