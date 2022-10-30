Your Horoscope This Week: October 30th to November 5th, 2022

The week ahead is going to be full of ups and downs. Mars retrograde commences on October 30th and lasts until January 12th in Gemini, lowering our current temperaments, libidos, and energy levels. Venus in Scorpio connects with the South Node of Destiny on November 2nd, urging us to connect and give our all to relationships. The energy changes a few days later, so prepare for a roller coaster of emotions. The sun aligns with the South Node of Destiny at the same moment Uranus retrograde and Venus oppose each other in Taurus, making November 5th an intense day. Expect to witness—or even be a part of— breakups and shake-ups in love and financial matters. This aspect isn’t for the feint of heart, so tread lightly before making decisions and then reassess once more. You’ll want to make impulsive choices, but try to take only calculated risks because you could have a change of heart again.
Horoscope
Your November Horoscope Is Here — Time To Make Your Dreams Come True