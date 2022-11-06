Your Horoscope This Week: November 6th to November 12, 2022

The last eclipse of 2022 is here! November 8 brings a total blood moon lunar eclipse in Taurus that will shake up our lives forever.
The Sun in Scorpio shares a tense aspect with Uranus retrograde in Taurus on November 9 and Saturn retrograde in Aquarius on November 11. These transits are allowing us to embrace our unique personalities—even if others are judging us. No matter what people say or think, we have to own our truest and most authentic selves.
Mercury is very active this week. The planet of communication aligns with the South Node of Destiny in Scorpio on November 6, creating miscommunications and anxieties. Mercury connects with the Sun in Scorpio and opposes Uranus retrograde on November 8, allowing us to gain clarity on matters. Mercury and Saturn square off on November 10, urging us to make profound statements. Two days later, Mercury and Neptune retrograde in Pisces harmonize, adding sentimentality and sweetness to our words.
Venus, who is extra passionate in Scorpio, is cooling down on November 7, when austere Saturn clashes with the desirous vibe. Luckily, Venus and Neptune retrograde link up on November 10, adding tenderness and dreaminess to our love lives.
All in all, the week ahead isn’t for the faint of heart. Reach out to others if you’re having a hard time and call those who are hanging on lightly. Empathy is important in times like these.