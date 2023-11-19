Your Horoscope This Week: November 19 to November 25

As the week begins, we’re rounding out the Sun’s transit through the enigmatic sign of Scorpio, and preparing to enter Sag Season, which officially starts on November 22 at 9:02 a.m. EST. Mars, the Planet of Action, spends its final stretch in its home sign of Scorpio this week, and then on Friday 24 it switches into Sagittarius for the next six weeks. Big Sag energy is about to dominate the cosmos as the Sun, Mercury, and Mars will all be in Sagittarius by the time the weekend begins.
This blend of Scorpio-Sag energy means we’re meant to find a balance between the intensity of our emotions and passions, and the potency of our actions and intentions. If you haven’t yet set your intentions for the recent Scorpio new moon, you have until the 23rd of this month to make the most of the lunation’s manifestation abilities.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
When visualizing your ideal reality, be aware of your ability to transform the lives of those around you (especially marginalized communities) through your thoughts and bold acts of courage, too.
Read your horoscopes for your sun and rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
The end of Scorpio Season may have you feeling like a recluse, Aries, as Scorpio Season has been highlighting parts of your life and your own psyche that you usually prefer not to face. All this shadow work you’ve been doing these past four weeks may feel heavy, but it’s also liberating you by helping you better connect to humanity as a whole, by remembering that you are not the only one who feels fear, shame, frustration, anger, or sadness.
The moody energy begins to alleviate once Mars enters Sag this weekend, as your sector of expansion and travel is activated for the next six weeks. Sag energy harmonizes well with your Aries nature, but it may also lead to dehydration and could lead to you being overly optimistic, particularly when it comes to vocational projects you come up with. The key is to take your time enjoying the journey and not feel the need to always be rushing.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, what has Scorpio Season taught you about the value of your relationships? You’re likely to be reflecting on the highs and lows of your connections this week, and you’ll also be given the opportunity to vocalize any hindrances you may feel so that it’s out in the open instead of bottled up within you. Tap into the blunt energy of Mercury’s transit through Sagittarius to make sure your needs are expressed — just also make sure you’re listening to what others have to say.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
This Friday, Mars, the Planet of Action, enters Sagittarius and further activates your sector of depth, merging, and outside resources for the next six weeks. You may at first feel overwhelmed with a long list of items to-do during this penultimate week of the month. It’s best to break it down into manageable action items rather than trying to accomplish it all at once, or else you’ll easily be burnt out.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
The Sun spends its final three days in Scorpio this week, encouraging you to clear any pending debts you have with people in your immediate or extended circle. This includes karmic debts too, Gemini — think about the promises you may have broken, or the people you have yet to apologize to if you know you were in the wrong. Use the final days of Scorpio Season to clear the air and own your truth. This will liberate you to have a more jovial experience during Sag Season. Even if all you do is write the apology on a piece of paper and send it out later, you’ll have made progress.
Mars’ shift into Sagittarius on the 24th lights up your sector of partnership and marriage for the next six weeks, making your romantic and social connections more of a priority. After an intense period of having to evaluate the inner workings of your mind, you’re being asked to connect more light-heartedly with others. Go on dates, flirt, dance, sing, and practice radical honesty with yourself and others so that you don’t lead people on if you’re just in the mood to have fun.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, these past four weeks of Scorpio Season have helped you tap into your creative side, and that’s what you’re encouraged to keep doing during the first three days of the week as the Sun rounds out its stay in Scorpio. If you have an artistic project you want to share or pitch, try to do so before November 23, as the energy of the Scorpio new moon is still strong, and you’re likely to succeed and generate much buzz if you dare to confidently put yourself and your work out there.
Once Mars enters Sagittarius this Friday, you’ll be thinking of ways to switch up your workout or wellness routine, especially if you’ve been in a bit of a rut lately. You may find that you have more physical energy during this time, and you may feel motivated by working out or spending time outdoors with an accountability buddy rather than doing it all solo. Explore activities that make your inner child feel like they’re on an adventure trek.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, Scorpio Season dragged you through memory lane, whether you wanted to go there or not. As the week begins, the final stretch of the sun’s transit through Scorpio provides you with a sense of closure when it comes to any nostalgia you may have felt as both the Sun and Mars activated your sector of home and roots. Last week’s Scorpio new moon also illuminated how much work you must do to heal some familial wounds, and it’s up to you to decide if you’re willing to do the work now, or if you need more time to process. There’s no right or wrong answer.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Sag Season begins on the 22nd, and then Mars enters your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius on Friday, igniting a desire for more fun, spontaneity, and romance in your life these next six weeks. What has your heart been craving and how can you allow yourself to receive it?
This is a great transit for saying yes to dates if you’re single, or going on refreshing and bewildering new dates with your current partner if you’re already coupled. Look at your love life with a beginner’s eye, and try to release assumptions about how your current or potential lover(s) will show up for you. Let yourself be pleasantly surprised!
Virgo Sun & Rising:
A secret or mystery that you’ve been working on getting to the bottom of is likely to be revealed at the start of this week, Virgo. The sun’s final stretch in Scorpio is helping bring to light what was once hidden. What will you do with this information? Since your sector of community and creativity is lit up by the sun and Mars’ presence through Scorpio, you’ll either want to keep this information to yourself for future use, or alternatively you’ll voice it loud and clear to those who need to know, and you’ll let the chips fall where they may.
With your planetary ruler Mercury currently in Sag, followed by Sag Season starting on the 24th, you are cautioned to think before you speak though, Virgo, or else your impulsiveness may get the best of you. When you also take into account Mars’ entrance into Sagittarius this Friday, you’re likely to end the week feeling more distracted, but also more consistently inspired, by life and its musings. Find a creative or physical outlet for all this fiery energy influencing you.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Libra Sun & Rising:
As the week begins, the sun’s final few days in Scorpio helps you better organize yourself financially, while also doing your best to keep your morale up. You may notice that more people are gravitating toward you around this time, largely due to the fact that Venus, the Planet of Social Connections, is in your sign. Everyone feels a bit safer around you, Libra, but it’s not your responsibility to take care of everyone. Find a realistic balance between the give-and-take in your friendships, family dynamics, and partnerships.
Later this week, life gets more vivid and expansive for you, as the sun and Mars both join Mercury and enter Sagittarius (on the 22nd and 24th, respectively), activating your sector of communication and creativity. Whatever passion projects you’ve been working on behind the scenes during Scorpio Season are ready to be launched now that it’s Sag Season — it’s important to not just launch them off of mere “vibes” but to actually have a solid plan in place, and a team to delegate tasks to. Make that your mission this week. Prepare for lift-off.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, enjoy the last stretch of Scorpio Season, but also know that since we’re fresh off the heels of the new moon in your sign, it won’t really feel like your season is coming to an end — quite the contrary. It feels like your new chapter is just beginning now that you’ve grown your fresh set of wings.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
But what to do with those wings? That’s what you’ll be working on specifying this week. If you haven’t yet set your intentions for the Scorpio new moon that occurred on November 13, you have until November 23 to make the most of this energy, so get out your favorite journal and pen, and allow yourself to vividly visualize the future — step into the vibration of your manifestation and soon you’ll start to see elements of your dream reality appearing in your waking life.
This weekend, your planetary ruler Mars leaves your sign after a six-week visit, and joins both the Sun and Mercury in the sign of Sagittarius. You allowed yourself to dive deep into your depths during your birthday season, and now it’s time to rise from your ashes and have fun reinventing yourself in whatever way you so choose. The key is to not procrastinate during Sag Season — trust your gut and take consistent leaps of faith.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, your birthday season begins this week! After a four-week period of hibernation and introspection, you’re ready to come out and play. But between the 19th and the 21st, it’s important for you to embrace moments of solitude and check in with yourself during the final stretch of Scorpio Season — listen to the whispers of your heart. Is there anything that you’ve been denying within yourself that you need to face, or give yourself permission to receive? Start off the week being clear about your spiritual goals before even thinking about tangible rewards.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Once the Sun enters your sign on the 22nd, all eyes, ears, (and perhaps some lips) will be on you as you claim your spot on the throne as the cosmic favorite. This feeling is intensified by Mars, the Planet of Action, entering your sign on Friday 24, making this weekend one of the most electrifying periods you’ve experienced all year.
Having the sun, Mercury, and Mars in your sign makes you an unstoppable force of nature — just make sure to keep those flames in check or else you could engulf everyone around you with your heat and intensity.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, as the week begins, the final few days of the sun’s presence in Scorpio helps you spend quality time with people who support you when you’re happy and also when you’re sad. Scorpio Season has taught you to embrace the totality of your emotions and work your way out of hustle culture, and this is a huge blessing that will benefit you for years and decades to come — especially once Pluto shifts out of your sign in January 2024.
Take time in the first half of the week to set your Scorpio new moon intentions if you haven’t yet — focus on cultivating greater ease in your life, with the help of your community.
Once Mars enters Sag on Friday, you’re likely to feel conflicted between the more social energy in the cosmos, and your desire to be a hermit due to the Sag energy influencing your sector of solitude, healing, and spirituality. You’re currently in preparation mode for your birthday season, which means you have to look within yourself to weed out the nonessentials. Give yourself as much time to do your own thing as your heart desires.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, the pressure you’ve been placing on yourself during these past four weeks of Scorpio Season is decreasing, especially once Sagittarius Season begins on the 22nd. But before you start partying, take time to acknowledge how much you’ve grown in the past four months, ever since your planetary ruler Saturn began its retrograde in the sign of Pisces, activating your money and self-esteem sector. Now that Saturn’s direct in Pisces and Scorpio Season is coming to an end, you have greater sensitivity and compassion for yourself and others, and this feels healing.
Once the sun enters Sagittarius on the 22nd, followed by Mars also entering Sag on the 24th, your communicative and creative abilities get a boost of momentum. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself wanting to paint, create a work of art, act, sing, or play make-believe this Sag Season. Let yourself run wild with imaginings and possibilities. It’s what your inner child’s craving right now.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, you’ve been receiving download after download now that Saturn is direct in your sign. As the week begins, the final days of Scorpio Season could lead to you having romantic fantasies that soon become your reality — take time to write down those visions or visualizations, as the new moon in Scorpio’s energy is still potently being felt throughout the cosmos, making this a potent week for speaking and dreaming what you want into existence and believing in the best case scenario.
At the same time, don’t get too carried away once Sagittarius Season begins on the 22nd, followed by Mars also entering Sag on the 24th. Having the sun, Mercury, and Mars all in your fellow mutable sign of Sagittarius could lead to you leaping before you look — which could foretell disaster. Instead, tap into the stabilizing energy of Pluto’s final stretch through Capricorn and create a solid game plan for any endeavors you’d like to bring forth this week or beyond. Taking the step-by-step approach benefits you.