Your Horoscope This Week: July 17th to July 23rd, 2022

With Mercury in Cancer making an opposition to Pluto in Capricorn the next day, memory, or our ability to relate to and recognize the significance of the past, is a major theme this week. Just in time, Chiron stations retrograde in Aries on the 19th, rolling out a five-month cosmic processing session. The last-quarter moon in Aries on the 20th squares both Pluto in Capricorn and the Sun in Cancer, aching to turn over a new leaf. But even new leaves carry within them the memory of leaves before, like plants that shift their new growths to avoid areas where they once felt injury. All things grow with the Sun — a planet made ever more powerful as it slides in home, or Leo, on the 22nd.

