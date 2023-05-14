This final week of Taurus Season is significant for several reasons. Not only is it a new moon week, with the Taurus new moon occurring on Friday 19, but Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, enters Taurus on 16th, for the first time in 12 years! This is a monumental shift, because Jupiter is the planet of luck and abundance. It will be joining Uranus, the planet of revolution, and the North Node — symbol of our karmic destiny — in the grounded sign of Taurus. All zodiac signs will feel a strong urge to simplify, streamline, and be more grounded this week.
The dark-of-the-moon period will occur May 15 to 18, meaning suppressed emotions and unhealed wounds may surface to the front of our consciousness, asking to be fully felt and processed. It’s best to use the days before the Taurus new moon to check in with your inner needs and avoid putting too much on your plate, so that you can fully welcome the fresh start and set brilliant new moon intentions once the Taurus new moon strikes this weekend.