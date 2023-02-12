Your Horoscope This Week: 12th to 18th February, 2023

While some beings adamantly believe that Valentine’s Day isn’t meant to be celebrated during Aquarius season, due to the intellectual nature of Aquarius, many of us are likely to be pleasantly surprised by the vibrations of love we willingly emit and receive this week. Venus, the planet of love, is currently transiting the sign of Pisces, after all — and that’s Venus’ favorite sign to be placed in.
The week begins with the moon in Scorpio asking us to honestly assess our emotional needs, as well as our own shadows. Tuesday and Wednesday, the Sag moon could have us feeling more independent and free-spirited with our lovers and friends, and this adds a spontaneous flair to however we decide to celebrate (or abstain from) Valentine’s Day.
The second half of the week is ideal for tending to professional objectives, as the Capricorn moon encourages us to buckle down and get to business. Pisces season starts Saturday, infusing the cosmos with greater sensitivity, wisdom, and serendipity. Spend time this weekend reflecting on ways to tap more into your creative side and tend to your inner child’s needs. Are you ready to receive everything you’ve been envisioning?