25 Things Every 20-Something Bride Needs To Know

Since the minute you got engaged, it’s likely been a nonstop stream of decisions. From food and favors to dancing and decorations, there are a million choices to be made in the months leading up to the big day. Even if you’re a super-organized bride-to-be, it’s seriously overwhelming to manage so many moving parts. After all, you’re probably throwing the biggest party of your life. A really fancy party, packed with massive expectations.



Sure, there will be some stressful moments along the way. (That’s what wine and Beyoncé on full blast are for.) But, repeat after me: It will all come together. And it will be a fun and fabulous occasion, even if everything doesn’t go exactly as planned.



In an effort to save your sanity in the process, here is some quality advice from 25 seasoned wedding planners. As professionals who’ve been there again and again, they shared their best tips for getting hitched with as little stress as possible.