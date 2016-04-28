Your Wedding Is Not The Most Important Day Of Your Life

Because a wedding isn’t about the perfect dress or the combination of flowers; that is simply the production side. A wedding is about this: The billions of people on this planet, and for whatever reason, you and your significant other were in the same place at the same time and met. Think of all of the things that could’ve prevented that meeting. All of those things that didn’t happen because you were meant to meet and be married. Think of all of those moments when you questioned why certain things were happening in your life and now you look back and see that they all led you to each other. Think of the moment you knew and that feeling you had when your mind and your heart said, “This is the one”.



Think of those moments when you can’t find the perfect linen, when your guests complain about where they are sitting, and when you feel the pressure creeping up on you to make this the most important day of your life. It is a moment in time, a short moment created by all of those other important moments. When you look at your wedding as not the “best day ever” but as “the best is yet to come,” you will free yourself from the pressure of everything having to be perfect, and instead you will realize one thing: It already is. Because you found each other.



Lucky you.