Here's Every Single Dollar I Spent On My Wedding



We also offered an hors d'oeuvres hour between our ceremony and reception. The items for that included crackers and veggies from Trader Joe's, plastic cups and paper napkins, and homemade cheeses, totaling approximately $150. We made three non-alcoholic drinks to accompany the buffet lunch for the reception, for an additional $50. We also rented a shaved-ice stand for the second dessert during the reception, since our only other dessert was wedding cake.



No alcohol was served at any point during the wedding ceremony or reception. Our wedding was on county parkland, and we'd have to have a police officer present and pay for insurance to have alcohol. (And I did not want to see police on my wedding day!) The nonalcoholic drinks included blueberry-lavender lemonade, a rhubarb-ginger cooler, and green tea with lemon and echinacea from Trader Joe's.