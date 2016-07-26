A Week In Durham, N.C., On $15 An Hour

Day Two 7 a.m. — I wake up and start coffee.



8 a.m. — I arrive at work and eat steel cut oats and leftover dessert from last night's dinner date for breakfast.



11 a.m. — I eat leftover seitan chicken and waffles from last night's dinner for lunch.



2:30 p.m. — I eat a later lunch, another burrito bowl.



4 p.m. — On the drive home from work, I eat Clif Builders bar.



4:30 p.m. — My husband and I are preparing to go on our honeymoon, so we are spending a bit extra to have a few things for our trip. I buy a neck pillow and packing cubes for myself. $20



4:30 p.m. — We also make some joint purchases: an international adapter and a carry-on backpack ($137). We also restock the cat litter and canned cat food ($33). We split all these costs. $85



5 p.m. — I pay off flights between Barcelona, Milan, and Berlin from our honeymoon fund, which is all the money we got from family and friends at our wedding. Total is $550, but we split. $275



6 p.m. — I meet friend for dinner at a local BBQ place with awesome vegan options. I order enough food for my dinner, and lunch tomorrow for my boo: barbecue tempeh, slaw, pickles, and fried okra. $18



Daily Total: $398



Day Three 7:30 a.m. — I wake up and make coffee.



8:30 a.m. — I toast another orange ginger muffin.



11 a.m. — I eat a Clif Builders bar before work.



12 p.m. — I get to work at the coffee shop and make a soy cortado.



2 p.m. — I eat another free raw snack.



3 p.m. — My husband goes by Sally Beauty Supply while I'm at work to pick up hair dye and developer for me, two months' worth. $9



5:30 p.m. — We head to Whole Foods for some groceries for this week: salad greens, golden beets, bread, hummus, carrots, tomatoes, avocado, cauliflower. We also grab a salad and cornbread from the hot bar to split for dinner tonight. ($43 total) $21.50



6:30 p.m. — We go on a run.



7:30 p.m. — Dinner is warmed black beans with the last of the cilantro crema and cornbread with salad.



8 p.m. — My husband decides to make oatmeal raisin cookies for dessert. Half the cookie dough goes in the freezer for later use.



Daily Total: $30.50



Day Four 9 a.m. — I wake up and have coffee and oatmeal raisin cookies from last night.



1 p.m. — I make mac and cheese with roasted broccoli for myself, and extra for lunches.



6 p.m. — I go to the Asian market to pick up a few things that are way cheaper than at Whole Foods to help with meal prep for the week: mushrooms, tofu, cilantro, scallions, togarashi. ($9 total) $4.50



7 p.m. — I prep salad toppings for the week: roasted chickpeas and pickled red onion.



9 p.m. — For a cheap date night, my husband brings home two movies from the library: The To Do List and Magic Mike. Double feature!



Daily Total: $4.50



Day Five 8 a.m. — I get up for work and there's no coffee left at home, so I make a triple 8-ounce soy latte when I get to the coffee shop. I also pick up a half-pound of Nicaraguan beans for home and eat a Clif Builder bar.



2:30 p.m. — When I get home, I have soy-and-ginger-marinated golden beets with pickled onion and rice for lunch.



7 p.m. — Relaxing tea and the last oatmeal cookies to unwind from a hectic day.



8 p.m. — We watch a movie from Hulu, and I have a snack of toast with avocado and tomato. I also pop some popcorn.



Daily Total: $0



