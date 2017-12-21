With the days getting shorter and darker, it's safe to say you're probably in need of a tropical vacation. But what if you don't have the time or funds to actually book a trip? Fret not; we've got you covered. We teamed up with Bai to create a watermelon margarita that will have you convinced you're sitting on a sunny beach, waves crashing, and drink in hand (momentarily, at least…). Simply follow these easy steps below to feel like you've escaped winter.
Warming Watermelon Margarita
Ingredients
For the infused tequila…
8 oz tequila
2 serrano peppers (sliced with seeds removed)
For the final cocktail...
1 cup watermelon chunks
1.5 oz Bai Kula Watermelon
.75 oz fresh-squeezed and strained lime juice
1 oz elderflower liqueur
Slice of watermelon
Instructions
For the infused tequila…
1. In an airtight container, pour 8 ounces of tequila and add 2 sliced serrano peppers (with the seeds removed).
2. Allow the peppers to sit in the tequila for 3-6 hours, depending on your level of desired spice.
For the final cocktail...
1. Add watermelon chunks to blender and blend until smooth.
2. Add 1 oz serrano-infused tequila, Bai Kula Watermelon, lime juice, blended watermelon, and elderflower liqueur to a cocktail shaker 3/4 full of ice.
3. Shake for 15-20 seconds, and then strain over a glass full of ice.
4. Garnish with watermelon slice and enjoy!
