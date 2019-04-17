6 a.m. — My alarm goes off. I pull my dog up and under the covers to snuggle with me for another few minutes. Five minutes later M.'s alarm goes off. M. makes the bed and I start coffee and feed all the pets (we also have two cats). I don't really have a skin-care or makeup routine, but I try to at least wash my face with water and put on SPF in the morning. We both dance around the kitchen preparing breakfast and lunch for ourselves. I make a smoothie (vanilla oat milk, banana, a couple dates, peanut butter, moringa powder, and protein powder) and a quick coleslaw (cabbage, a little mayo, a squeeze of lemon, salt and pepper, and a couple scoops of leftover quinoa) that I'll add to a can of tuna for lunch. I pack it all up with my coffee, a sumo orange, some echinacea tea packets, and a bee propolis throat spray my coworker made me to head off a cold. M. takes the dog out for her morning run, and I head out to walk to work.