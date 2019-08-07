9:30 a.m. — I get out of class, and I'm shaking! HIIT workouts do weird things for my blood sugars. If I start with strength training, they tend to go up, and when I start with cardio, they go down. Today was a pretty cardio-heavy rotation, but they stayed pretty stable, thank goodness. I quickly shower (no hair washing today because I'm on that #CurlyGirl life), get dressed, throw on some makeup (Bare Minerals tinted SPF moisturizer, Kat Von D powder, mascara, tinted lip balm), and jump on the Metro toward work. I swipe my prepaid Metro card and knock out some more emails on my 30-minute ride. I also place a mobile Starbucks order for a sugar-free vanilla iced coffee with a splash of half-and-half, because I still have some money in my account from a birthday gift card, and also #friyay. I pick it up on my way into the office.