7:30 p.m. — Lover boy N. and I go to a sushi restaurant we've have meaning to try for a while. We've passed by it many a time and always noted how cute it looks — nondescript and tucked among row houses that could only start at $1 million. What a TREAT it turns out to be! I am not a big raw fish eater, but I can appreciate the good stuff. We order a whole mackerel and watch the sushi chef methodically prepare the fish. It tastes so fresh! There is some meat left on the bones, so they bring it back to us, plated and deep-fried — so nice! Calcium galore. Also featured in this meal: rice beer, grilled squid, cold soba noodles, and fatty pork skewers. $53