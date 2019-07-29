8:45 p.m. — I get home and vent to M., and then get in the shower. Afterward, I put away a load of laundry and then heat up some of the porkless bites, cauliflower rice, and broccoli for dinner. M. and I each get a small glass of rosé to finish our open bottle. I grab my laptop to resume working, and we turn on Avatar: The Last Airbender. This was my favorite show growing up, and I talked M. into watching the whole series with me this summer (he'd never seen it). M. makes me a tequila lemonade and pours himself some bourbon. Once the show is finished, we agree that THIS is how to end a great series (take note, Game of Thrones) and that we need to move to The Legend of Korra next. M. goes to bed at 10:45. I try to wrap up what I'm doing with work so that I can go to bed at a reasonable hour.