1 p.m. — I spray the lidocaine on my hand outside the CVS and it stings so badly I start to cry. I literally run to my office (luckily only a block) to wash it off and run my hand under cool water. Eventually the pain calms down, and I go back to my boss to talk through some data issues. (Just to be clear — he was super nice and told me to take as much time as I needed to deal with the injury, and repeatedly told me if I needed to go deal with it I should do that and he could deal with the work on his own. He's not a monster. I just figured I could either be in pain at work or at home in bed, and one of those will be a lot less of an inconvenience to everyone else.)