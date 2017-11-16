As much as I love traversing holiday markets and sipping on (really) boozy eggnog, when the temperatures start dropping and snow descends upon us, it's hard not to daydream about the next tropical getaway. And if you've ever had to tiptoe through icy city streets or spend an hour defrosting your car window, I know you've felt the same way. Suffice it to say, I'll soon be ready to teleport myself to the nearest sandy beach. Frozen piña colada for one, please.
So if, like me, you’re starting to have a case of the winter blues, we've rounded up 30 warm weather destinations perfect for your next sunny escape. Whether you’re looking for luxurious overwater bungalows, whale watching, or epic snorkeling, paradise is only a few clicks away.