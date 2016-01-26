Waffle House Wants You To Bring Your S.O. For Valentine's Day

Looking for a romantic dinner for you and your special someone this Valentine's Day? Well, it seems Waffle House has you covered. Yes, Waffle House. The iconic waffle chain does have something of a cult following, although we're not sure it would be our first choice for romance. Even power couples Kimye, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen have been there on a double date, but that's a whole other story.
According to First We Feast, the fast food joint just released its annual list of locations offering you and your S.O. a special V-Day dinner. And there are even promises of candlelight. Check here to see if your local waffle spot made the cut. While we're not sold on the idea as a sexy date night, we think it'd be a great go-to for a Valentine's Day celebration.
