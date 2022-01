When Sheryl Rubio started making video content, though, her intentions were just the opposite. She was in a dark place — and she was sharing her experience in a way that felt more like a form of journaling than a mode of exhibitionism. Having just left her home country of Venezuela for Mexico, she had no job, no circle of friends, and no family close by. After making the rounds as an actress in Venezuela, she wanted to try her hand at acting in a larger market — but she showed up at casting calls across Mexico for eight months to no avail. So she began to share her day-to-day struggles on her video channel: the loneliness of a new country, the disappointment of failed auditions, the frustration of looking for work.