Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was a social expectation in my hometown to attend a four-year university after high school. I didn't really think about other options and am ultimately happy with my decision. Neither of my parents graduated from college so it was important to them that my sister and I get degrees. I was fortunate enough to qualify for financial aid which covered most of this, in addition to a 529 plan started by my grandmother.