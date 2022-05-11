Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. From a young age, I thought college was what everyone did after high school. I always planned to go and didn't consider any other options. I also wanted to be an elementary teacher, which does require a bachelor's degree. My parents paid for as much of my education as they could. In the end, I came out with about $30,000 in student loans. My parents also mailed me a $100 check each month to help with living expenses. I did not plan to go to graduate school until I was offered a graduate assistant position that paid for half of my tuition. I did not expect my parents to help me with graduate school, however, they ended up paying the other half of my tuition and I hope they know how grateful I am. I absolutely loved college and am thankful for the financial security it has provided me.