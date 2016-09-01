Want to learn more about yourself, Virgo? Start dating. Relationships are like mirrors this month, reflecting back so many hidden parts of your personality. With the sun in Virgo until the 22nd, you'll revel in discovering what makes you tick and what pushes your buttons. Spicy but short-lived hookups can also be fun during #VirgoSeason. Have you been giving a little too much or trying a little too hard? On the 1st, a rare solar eclipse in your sign reminds you of the importance of being self-assured. Pull back and do you — without worrying about approval from your love interest. But be prepared to explain your motives, too. With Mercury retrograde in Virgo until September 22, you may be easily misunderstood. The point of your solo adventures is to connect to your spirit, not stir up jealousy or play games.



On the 16th, a powerful lunar eclipse lights up your relationship house and could quicken the pace of an evolving partnership. Before you know it, you could be half of a pair — or making a speedy exit from a romance that's gone rancid. Don't stress if you have to start over. Lusty Mars cruises into your fifth house of romance for eight weeks on September 27, warming up your fall forecast and bringing some exhilarating new prospects into play. Coupled Virgos will enjoy some lively and passionate "we time" during this Mars cycle.

