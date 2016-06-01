Mars is like a mullet, Virgo: business in the front, party in the back. And while we're not suggesting you reprise this scary style, you may try spending the first part of June focusing on your love goals, then lighten up. The new moon on the 4th puts a keeper in your crosshairs. Don't let them walk away without swapping digits. Already taken? Use the 4th to discuss the future. If you're not ready to exchange keys or announce an engagement, how about planning a summer vacation together? Someone older, or a bit more established career-wise, could sweep you off your feet. Plant yourself strategically among the movers and shakers if you're looking for love — and don't be shy bragging about your own accomplishments and ambitions. The right partner for you will be happy to cheer you on.



On the 17th, Venus heads into Cancer and your 11th house of technology and community. The sun follows suit on the 20th. Warm up those swiping fingers, because digital dating could lead to promising matches. Your tastes will run toward the rebels now (fewer white button-downs, more vintage band tees). Group activities could also bring some surprising love connections — a good reason to get involved in extracurriculars that speak to your soul. The full moon on the 20th will be especially sentimental. This is the perfect day to meet the parents or kick around the idea of moving in together. Alternatively, you could meet someone good enough to bring home to mama.

