Make a wish, Virgo! July is your month to visualize the kind of relationship that would feed your soul. For the first half of the month, this will be more of an intellectual process. You'll long for a meeting of the minds as much as the crackle of a physical attraction. But that also means sharing more of yourself. With courageous Mars in your communication house all month, candor shouldn't be a problem. You could meet someone who talks your talk near a blissful Mars-Venus connection on the 6th, or a friend of a friend could turn out to be “the one.”



When a relationship gets comfortable, it's easy to coast. But July's planets are pushing you to go deeper, especially after July 12, when Venus descends into your soulful 12th house. Even if you have to put some scary stuff on the table — like past transgressions and secrets — these discussions will enrich your relationship. Circle the 19th as one of 2016's romantic high points, when the full moon blossoms in your fifth house of true love and fertility. If you're ready to tie the knot, there could be a proposal — or a pregnancy if that’s in your game plan. The sun joins Venus in your fairy-tale-friendly 12th house on the 22nd, calling for a sweet escape. Slip off for a beach vacation with bae, or go solo to reconnect with yourself. Feeling whole as an individual can make it easier to get closer to someone else.

