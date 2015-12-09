Who wants to play house? With your domestic zone lit up in December, you could be copying your apartment keys for a special someone — or even moving in together. You’re the type who’s both naughty and nice, Virgo, which can confuse people who don’t have as much range as you need from a partner. Steer clear of anyone who tries to put you in a box.
Single? The new moon on the 11th could bring someone who makes you swoon — hard. Involved? This is the month to meet each other’s families or get rolling on your own family planning. Coupled Virgos will need to talk budget, too. Avert disaster with open dialogue. Romance really heats up after the 21st, when the sun heads into your festive, flamboyant fifth house for a month. Bring on the dress-up dates, PDA, and sexy adventures!
Your Beauty Forecast: Soft Shimmer
To get the look, first apply primer, base makeup, and concealer or powder as needed. Using a soft eyeshadow brush, blend a shimmery gold shadow across each lid and through the crease, buffing out any harsh lines. Line your upper lashline in black pencil, and soften the line with a smudger brush. A sheer wash of shadow is the perfect backdrop for mile-long lashes, so take this opportunity to apply falsies. If you’re a lash newbie, apply lash glue directly to the strip. Wait a few seconds until the glue is a bit tacky. Then, look down toward the tip of your nose as you place a strip along your upper lashline. (Or simply apply a few coats of lengthening mascara.) Next up, contouring. With a large powder brush, swirl a nude blush that’s slightly deeper than your natural skin tone into the hollows of your cheeks. Top your cheekbones with a dusting of light-catching, peachy highlighter. Finally, outline your lips with a light-pink liner, and fill in with rosy-pink lipstick.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin, $10.39; ColorStay Concealer, $7.99; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; PhotoReady Eye Art Lid + Line + Lash in Gold Glitz, $7.19; PhotoReady Kajal Matte Eye Pencil in Matte Charcoal, $7.19; Fetherlite Lashes in Lengthen, $9.90; Ultra Volume Mascara, $12.99; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Powder Blush in Naughty Nude, $7.99; Highlighting Palette in Peach Glow, $8.79; ColorStay Lip Liner in Blush, $6.39; Ultra HD Lipstick in Rose, $7.19; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Checkmate, $6.39; Transforming Effects Top Coat in Matte Pearl Glaze, $3.99.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Abby Dixon for Wilhelmina Models; Model wearing BCBG Max Azria dress, Alexis Bittar ring, Lady Grey ring and Wwake rings.
