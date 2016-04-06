April is off to a seriously sultry start for you, Virgo. With planets pulsing through your magnetic eighth house, you're in the playing-for-keeps mindset. The new moon on the 7th may deliver your missing puzzle piece. Already involved? These moonbeams help you deepen your bond. Expect a soul-baring confession to go down during this moon. You could even learn of a secret admirer or hear something your partner has never told another soul. Warning: The green-eyed monster will sit on your shoulder for most of April, so keep a levelheaded friend on speed dial. Everything lightens up when the sun heads into Taurus and your adventurous, worldly ninth house on the 20th. Wanderlust strikes, too, so plan a couple’s getaway — a full-moon road trip on the 22nd could get hot. Meanwhile, single Virgos could feel the sparks with a cutie from a different culture.



With passionate Mars in your domestic sector all month, home is where the heart — and the heat — is. But after the 17th, Mars embarks on a 10-week retrograde, so tension could heat up under your shared roof. You might hold off until July to co-sign a lease on that love nest. Keep your girl gang close in April. They'll be your sanity-savers during this emo Mars phase and could even play a successful round of matchmaker on your behalf.

