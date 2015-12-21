Your wish is your lover’s command! If there were ever a time to ask for what you wanted in love, this year would be it. Lucky Jupiter is lounging in Virgo until September 9. But what you really crave may be a greater sense of freedom and independence. Some Virgos could go on a dating diet to get centered within. Knowing thyself is an essential pre-req to figuring out who is actually right for you. The September 1 solar eclipse in Virgo makes your desires crystal clear.



Attached? No need to break it off; just negotiate more “me time” with your bae. Plus, you’ll be happy to have someone to come home to as stable Saturn is hunkered down in your domestic zone all year. Two Pisces eclipses rock your relationship house from March 9 to September 16. This six-month period puts relationships under the microscope. Deal honestly with issues, and you could emerge closer than ever. Passionate Mars sizzles in your commitment house from December 20 onward, which could bring an epic holiday romance or even a NYE proposal!



Your Beauty Forecast: Stare-Power

