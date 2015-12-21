Your wish is your lover’s command! If there were ever a time to ask for what you wanted in love, this year would be it. Lucky Jupiter is lounging in Virgo until September 9. But what you really crave may be a greater sense of freedom and independence. Some Virgos could go on a dating diet to get centered within. Knowing thyself is an essential pre-req to figuring out who is actually right for you. The September 1 solar eclipse in Virgo makes your desires crystal clear.
Attached? No need to break it off; just negotiate more “me time” with your bae. Plus, you’ll be happy to have someone to come home to as stable Saturn is hunkered down in your domestic zone all year. Two Pisces eclipses rock your relationship house from March 9 to September 16. This six-month period puts relationships under the microscope. Deal honestly with issues, and you could emerge closer than ever. Passionate Mars sizzles in your commitment house from December 20 onward, which could bring an epic holiday romance or even a NYE proposal!
Your Beauty Forecast: Stare-Power
To get the look, start with deep-purple shadow, using a tapered blending brush to dust it in the crease of each eye. Then, switching to a stiff nylon brush, press a deep-charcoal shadow onto the center of your lid and follow up with cobalt shadow in the same area for multi-hued smoky eyes. Next, line your upper and lower lashlines in bright-turquoise pencil, connecting the lines at the outer corner. Use an angled brush to drag the pencil out into a wing, gliding it toward the tail end of your brow. Finish off your multifaceted look with deep-pink shadow along the browbones and in the inner corners of your eyes. Coat your lashes in mascara, then add final touches — glossy nude lips and rosy pink cheeks.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay 2-in-1 Compact Foundation + Concealer; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; Highlighting Palette in Rose Glow, $8.79; PhotoReady Primer, Shadow + Sparkle in Muse, $7.99; PhotoReady PRimer, Shadow + Sparkle in Eclectic, $7.99; PhotoReady Kajal Matte Eye Pencil in Matte Marine, $7.19; Volume + Length Mascara, $8.99; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Powder Blush in Racy Rose, $7.99; ColorStay Overtime Lipcolor in Neverending Nude, $7.99; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in 2 Of A Kind, $6.39.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Meron Mamo for RED Model Management; Model wearing Lela Rose coat and Bing Bang earring.
