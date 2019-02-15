I have a pension from 19 years of working at my last company. I don't know how much is in it, but only that if I wait until I'm 65 to collect, I would be drawing about $950 a month from that source. I contributed 11.8% of my income, matched by my employer. (We were mandated to contribute to the Arizona State Retirement System.) I currently have a meager $14,000 of my own contributions from the past two and a half years, and my new job also participates in the Arizona State Retirement System, so they will continue to put 11.8% of my income into the ASRS and will match my contributions. Even so, by the time I reach retirement age, I won't have enough. I imagine that I will at least have to work part-time past retirement age, but that's okay because I love working. I didn't save at all for retirement when I was younger, but looking back now, I don't know how I could have. I raised my daughter on a single income working for nonprofits and lived paycheck to paycheck. I suppose I could have changed careers for something higher-paying, but then...my work has given so much purpose to my life. It's a tradeoff!