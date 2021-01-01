2:30 p.m. — Woken up again by my phone. This time, it's my boss. She lets me know about my potential exposure and informs me that I should pursue a rapid test before work. She says I can use PTO if I don't feel safe coming to work, but I am allowed to return to work as long as I am asymptomatic and the test is negative. She sends me a link for where they would like me to get tested and lets me know I'll be reimbursed. I schedule a test for this evening. They pre-charge my credit card $150. I have an internal debate about using my PTO. I want to protect my coworkers, but I only have about a week's worth of PTO and I'll really need it if I do end up getting sick. I have no symptoms and the doctor and I were both masked the entire shift. I try to mentally calculate how long I'll be able to pay my bills if I end up being out of work for a few weeks to quarantine. I'm exhausted and sleep-deprived. I decide to sleep on the decision and manage to pass out for a few more hours. ($150.00 expensed)