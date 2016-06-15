This Might Have You Reconsidering Your Venmo Use

Months rolled by, and it became increasingly automatic and expected to Venmo each other for every little thing, which worked out fine until every little thing added up to one really big thing. At the time, Jacob was freelancing, an inherently feast-or-famine pursuit. Luckily, I was leaning in big-time at work and picking up the slack during the famines was made easier with Venmo. Even though Jacob was unable to pay my requests while waiting on checks to roll in, I didn’t curb our spending habits. My stable income, plus the trusty bank of Venmo, was enough to keep me blindly spending for the both of us as if there was no fluctuation in cash flow. We didn’t need to change our lifestyle, because the app had become one virtual IOU.



That’s all well and good if you live in the 1800s and the local general-store clerk keeps a written ledger of your credit and debit next to the register as long as you need him to. But it proved problematic in the 21st century when using a digital platform that deletes records after 90 days. News to us!



Ninety days wasn’t always enough time for Jacob’s sometimes unpredictable clients to pay his invoices, and I wasn’t really paying attention because I knew he would take care of his half of each request when he could. I wasn’t worried because I had my favorite bank teller, Venmo, to keep track for me. But my heart froze the day I noticed the “incomplete” requests tab had been completely wiped. Hundreds of dollars waiting to be paid — gone. I frantically emailed support. Thankfully, they recovered a very precious PDF breakdown of my pending, incomplete requests. Unfortunately, reviewing the PDF took a lot of guessing since the transaction descriptions had been written in emoji, which translated into empty squares on the backlog — useless.



New rule: no emoji.



Another new rule (erm, rather an important relationship and personal-finance lesson): No spending income that hasn’t hit our checking accounts yet. The PDF of everything that Jacob owed me was sizeable — like, it spilled over onto a second sheet and needed an actual staple. Seeing it all laid out was a shock for both of us, especially when I added it all up and circled the total at the bottom of the sheet. Jacob felt overwhelmed, embarrassed, and disappointed in circumstances beyond his control that had led to this mess. But also, he was frustrated with me for spending money as if we were both still earning money.



Fair. Very fair.

